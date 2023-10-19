Thursday, October 19, 2023
Fijian Drua re-signs four forwards

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has re-signed four forwards ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Penning contract extensions are Flying Fijians squad members Jone Koroiduadua and Emosi Tuqiri together with Etonia Waqa and Kitione Salawa.

Koroiduadua and Tuqiri were among the 20 Drua players named in the Flying Fijians recent internationals and Rugby World Cup campaign.

Their experience from a successful stint with the national side will be a boost for the Drua’s campaign in the new season.

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans while welcoming the signings said they are extremely pleased that this group of players has pledged to remain with the franchise.

“We are building an increasingly strong squad for the upcoming seasons, with consistency and continuity uppermost in our minds.”

“It will be an exciting 2024 season as we host seven home matches for the first time ever. We can’t wait to play again in front of our families, friends and the world’s best fans. As our ‘16 th player’,they make all the difference for us.”

The Fijian Drua will announce further re-signings in the coming days.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
