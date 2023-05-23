Tuesday, May 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijian Drua secures motoring partner

Popular car brand MG has become the official motor vehicle of the Fijian Drua, in a new partnership announced today by the Super Rugby Pacific franchise and MG’s distributer, Palas Group.

MG, one of Fiji’s fastest growing brands for small cars and SUVs, joins a proud Drua sponsorship vuvale while Palas Group provides a modern and diverse range of vehicles to meet the Club’s requirements.

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans said they are proud to welcome Palas Group into the family and their support of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua means the team is well served fleet-wise as we charge towards the business end of the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

We look forward to showcasing the MG brand proudly, from displaying MG vehicles at our matches to creating unique ‘carpool conversation’ videos on our digital channels for increased fan engagement.”

“This type of content is proving extremely popular, with the first few videos generating hundreds of thousands of views already. With our global reach through dedicated broadcast and tens of thousands of fans at our events, we will greatly enhance brand awareness and excellent features of MG vehicles.”

Executive Director of Palas Group, Prakash Pala said the sponsorship is a first for them and highlights their commitment to the Fiji market.

‘The Fijian Drua is our country’s most exciting sports brand and we share the same passion as Drua fans for the team.”

“By partnering with the Fijian Drua and meeting their fleet requirements, we are glad to do our bit to help the Club with everything it needs to do well in Super Rugby Pacific.”

Under the terms of the three-year partnership, the Drua has acquired five MG ZS vehicles, an MG 3 hatchback, a Perodua Axia, two GWM Cannon twin-cab trucks, and a Volkswagen Caddy panel van.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Six-year old drowns in picnic trip:...

A 6-year-old is the latest drowning victim following the tragic inc...
News

Taskforce to present progress repor...

The Bose Levu Vakaturaga Taskforce will present a progress report t...
News

Bau ready for historical GCC meet: ...

Bau Island is ready to host the first Bose Levu Vakaturaga and its ...
News

Raiwaqa health centre temporarily c...

A burst pipe in one of the consultation rooms has flooded the Raiwa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Six-year old drowns in picnic tr...

News
A 6-year-o...

Taskforce to present progress re...

News
The Bose L...

Bau ready for historical GCC mee...

News
Bau Island...

Raiwaqa health centre temporaril...

News
A burst pi...

No Fiji players in 7s Dream Team...

London 7s
No Fiji pl...

Minister to chair first GCC meet...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Another lawsuit against Ed Sheer...

Entertainment
In a secon...

Naborisi dedicates Dux award to ...

News
Former Lab...

Six-year old drowns in picnic tr...

News
A 6-year-o...

Fiji Airways announces additiona...

Business
Just over ...

Samarasinha sent on administrati...

News
The United...

Fijiana ready for Wallaroos test...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Six-year old drowns in picnic trip: Police