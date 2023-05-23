Fijian Drua secures motoring partner

Popular car brand MG has become the official motor vehicle of the Fijian Drua, in a new partnership announced today by the Super Rugby Pacific franchise and MG’s distributer, Palas Group.

MG, one of Fiji’s fastest growing brands for small cars and SUVs, joins a proud Drua sponsorship vuvale while Palas Group provides a modern and diverse range of vehicles to meet the Club’s requirements.

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans said they are proud to welcome Palas Group into the family and their support of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua means the team is well served fleet-wise as we charge towards the business end of the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

We look forward to showcasing the MG brand proudly, from displaying MG vehicles at our matches to creating unique ‘carpool conversation’ videos on our digital channels for increased fan engagement.”

“This type of content is proving extremely popular, with the first few videos generating hundreds of thousands of views already. With our global reach through dedicated broadcast and tens of thousands of fans at our events, we will greatly enhance brand awareness and excellent features of MG vehicles.”

Executive Director of Palas Group, Prakash Pala said the sponsorship is a first for them and highlights their commitment to the Fiji market.

‘The Fijian Drua is our country’s most exciting sports brand and we share the same passion as Drua fans for the team.”

“By partnering with the Fijian Drua and meeting their fleet requirements, we are glad to do our bit to help the Club with everything it needs to do well in Super Rugby Pacific.”

Under the terms of the three-year partnership, the Drua has acquired five MG ZS vehicles, an MG 3 hatchback, a Perodua Axia, two GWM Cannon twin-cab trucks, and a Volkswagen Caddy panel van.