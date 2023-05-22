Monday, May 22, 2023
Fijian Drua slips to tenth spot

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s chances of a Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal berth are in dire straits after the side slipped to tenth spot after Round 13.

The Drua’s 32-18 loss to the Waratahs on Saturday sees the Fijian franchise slip in the overall standings with 17 points and two rounds to go.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said the next two rounds would be important for the islanders and they would hunt a play-off spot until the final round.

“We came with a goal, and we are going to target that eighth spot,” Byrne said.

“We have let a couple game go that we could have picked and got a couple of games that people thought we couldn’t win.

“The next two home games will be important and if we can pick up wins we could still be in a spot for the finals.”

The Drua host Moana Pasifika in Lautoka this Saturday.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
