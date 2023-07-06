Fijian duo nominated for Ken Stephen Medal

Fiji Bati duo Jacob Saifiti and Apisai Koroisau are in contention for this year’s Ken Stephen Medal – Man of the Year in NRL.

The Ken Stephen Medal – Man of the Year recognises each nominee as part of an elite cohort for their contribution off the field to community service.

Newcastle Knights prop Saifiti eagerly participates in all community-based initiatives and events, always with a smile and positive attitude.

Saifiti is passionate about cultural diversity and inclusivity within the rugby league community, therefore his involvement in the Knights’ Multicultural Evening was pivotal to the event’s success.

According to NRL, he genuinely engaged with fans from diverse cultural backgrounds while emphasising the importance of unity and respect.

Wests Tigers hooker Koroisau’s positive attitude and leadership have been instrumental in the club’s success in authentically engaging with the Greater Western Sydney region.

Koroisau has been instrumental in the Wests Tigers School Community Blitz, teaching students to be respectful in the community.

He was also pivotal in the Wests Tigers pilot program called Kick Start, at the Mid-North Coast Correctional Centre.

Through this health and well-being program, he was able to encourage inmates to make healthier decisions.

The voting will run from 5 July to 13 July.