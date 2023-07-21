Friday, July 21, 2023
Fijian line-up is dangerous, says Piutau

Tongan exponent Charles Piutau has labelled the Flying Fijians run on side as a dangerous team heading into tomorrow’s Pacific Nations Cup opener.

Piutau who is gearing to play his first Rugby World Cup for his home nation, said he is well versed about the depth in their Pacific neighbours armory and coming off a good 27-21 win over Australia A, should put the Tongans in a good position.

“From the forward pack to the fullback, it is a dangerous team, and we definitely got our hands full.”

The former All Blacks centre said knowing when the Pacific meets, it was always a war.

“With the Pacific brothers, it’s always a physical battle, there’s definitely a challenge ahead.”

Piutau is expected to attack Fiji from depth being named at fullback for the Ikale Tahi.

 

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
