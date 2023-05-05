Fijian officers to attend IMOSC program in Jakarta

Two Fijian Police officers will be attending the International Management of Serious Crime (IMOSC) program at the Jakarta Centre for Law Enforcement Cooperation (JCLEC) in Semarang, Indonesia, while a third officer has been invited as a Visiting Fellow.

Crime Officer Nausori Inspector (IP) Ravind Singh and Crime Officer Namaka IP Savenaca Mara will join 21 participants from across the Asia-Pacific region on May 7 for the program aimed at developing complex investigation management and leadership skills of senior officers.

While the two will be attending the three week program as participants, the third officer Superintendent of Police Esili Nadolo who is the Deputy Director Narcotics Bureau has been invited as an IMOSC Visiting Fellow.

The invitation was based on his impressive participation and engagement in IMOSC 15 in 2019.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew while farewelling the three officers said: “Congratulations on being selected, and you will gain a lot of knowledge, understanding and skills that you will bring back to the organization to help us improve”.

Chew commended SP Nadolo’s selection as a Visiting Fellow adding the organization was proud as the invitation recognized the capabilities of Fijian Police officers.

This year’s IMOSC, focuses on strengthening multilateral cooperation to target transnational crime with the theme of “Protecting Our Communities against the Impact of Transnational Crime”.

“Get the most out of this opportunity and when you return, share with your comrades. Abroad you are representing Fiji, the Fiji Police Force and your families. If you do something wrong, all these will be impacted, so please make us proud”.

The IMOSC Program is one of the Australian Institute of Police Managements leading training courses, sharing of skills and techniques needed for dealing with serious crime and provides networking opportunities for sharing of information and collaboration.