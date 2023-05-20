Fijian duo shine in Toulon’s Euro Cup win

Fijian wingers Waisea Nayacalevu and Jiuta Wainiqolo scored a try each as Toulon overpowered Glasgow Warriors 43-19 to claim the European Challenge Cup on Saturday.

The win also gave the retiring Sergio Parisse the perfect send off.

The 39-year-old Italian legend scored between two Baptise Serin tries as the French side cruised to a 21-0 lead at the break.

Glasgow never looked like becoming the first Scottish side to win a European trophy, despite Kyle Steyn’s riposte, as Wainiqolo and Nayacalevu stretched Toulon’s lead.

Sebastian Cancelliere and Steyn salvaged some pride for Glasgow, but Toulon fittingly had the last laugh as Ihaia West crossed with two minutes remaining to clinch the club’s first Challenge Cup.

Toulon had heroic performances from Serin, Nayacalevu, Cheslin Kolbe and Charles Ollivon among a battalion of others, but all eyes turned to Parisse at the end.