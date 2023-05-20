Saturday, May 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijian duo shine in Toulon’s Euro Cup win

Photo by Dan Sheridan/INPHO/Shutterstock

Fijian wingers Waisea Nayacalevu and Jiuta Wainiqolo scored a try each as Toulon overpowered Glasgow Warriors 43-19 to claim the European Challenge Cup on Saturday.

The win also gave the retiring Sergio Parisse the perfect send off.

The 39-year-old Italian legend scored between two Baptise Serin tries as the French side cruised to a 21-0 lead at the break.

Glasgow never looked like becoming the first Scottish side to win a European trophy, despite Kyle Steyn’s riposte, as Wainiqolo and Nayacalevu stretched Toulon’s lead.

Sebastian Cancelliere and Steyn salvaged some pride for Glasgow, but Toulon fittingly had the last laugh as Ihaia West crossed with two minutes remaining to clinch the club’s first Challenge Cup.

Toulon had heroic performances from Serin, Nayacalevu, Cheslin Kolbe and Charles Ollivon among a battalion of others, but all eyes turned to Parisse at the end.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt will protect land and resource...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Prof. Biman Prasad h...
News

Roko Ului listed as Lau rep to GCC ...

Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara, the son of the late Ratu Kamisese Mara...
Sports

Suva books spot in OFC Champs Leagu...

Suva FC has booked its place in the OFC Champions League semifinals...
Entertainment

Jay-Z and Beyoncé purchase most exp...

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have shattered California’s real estate price rec...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt will protect land and resou...

News
Deputy Pri...

Roko Ului listed as Lau rep to G...

News
Ratu Tevit...

Suva books spot in OFC Champs Le...

Sports
Suva FC ha...

Jay-Z and Beyoncé purchase most ...

Entertainment
Beyoncé an...

Ludacris honored with star on Wa...

Entertainment
A star on ...

Mataele cleared to face the Brum...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Fijiana 7s still in hunt for Oly...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Four Fijians in Women’s Na...

NRL
Four playe...

Uluinasau bolsters Fijiana 15s c...

Rugby
2023 World...

PM announces set up of Dr Brij L...

News
Prime Mini...

Apology accepted, says Chaudhry...

News
Former Pri...

Fiji 7s crash and burn in Toulou...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt will protect land and resources: Prasad