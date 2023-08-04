Fijian quartet for Bledisloe Cup II

Wallabies Head Coach Eddie Jones has included his Fijian quartet for tomorrow’s second Bledisloe Cup clash in New Zealand.

Rob Valetini, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi and Mark Nawaqanitawase have all made the run on side for the Dunedin decider.

Valetini will anchor the scrum at number eight with Koroibete and Nawaqanitawase to hold the edges.

Kerevi partners Jordan Petaia in the midfield.

The All Blacks won the first test 38-7 last week.

The match kicks off at Forsyth Barr Stadium at 2.35pm tomorrow.

Wallabies line-up: Angus Bell, David Porecki, Pone Fa’amausili, Nick Frost, Richie Arnold, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Tate McDermott, Carter Gordon, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Andrew Kellaway.

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Will Skelton, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.