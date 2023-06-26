Fijian quartet named in Wallabies squad

Four Fijian players have been named in coach Eddie Jones’ 34-member Wallabies training squad for the Rugby Championship next month.

Brumbies loose-forward Rob Valetini, experienced winger Marika Koroibete, rising NSW Waratahs star Mark Nawaqanitawase and Queensland Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu have cemented their spot in the training team.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Rebels bound Filipo Daugunu, former Fijian Under 20 captain and re-signed Queensland Reds lock Seru Uru has been named in the further training squad.

Blockbusting centre Samu Kerevi and number eight Laangi Gleeson have been named in the rehabilitation group.

Michael Hooper and James Slipper have been selected as the co-captains to lead the side.

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Richie Arnold, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Matt Gibbon, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Tom Hooper, Rob Leota, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, David Porecki, Pete Samu, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini.

Backs: Quade Cooper, Lalakai Foketi, Carter Gordon, Reece Hodge, Len Ikitau, Marika Koroibete, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Tom Wright, Ben Donaldson, Josh Kemeny, Dylan Pietsch.

Further training squad:

Forwards: Charlie Cale, Josh Canham, Pone Fa’amausili, Folau Fainga’a, Charlie Gamble, Ned Hanigan, Tom Lambert, Lachlan Lonergan, Cadeyrn Neville, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Blake Schoupp, Darcy Swain, Lachlan Swinton, Sam Talakai, Brad Wilkin, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Lachlan Anderson, Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Josh Flook, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, James Tuttle, Joey Walton.

Utility: Seru Uru

Rehab group: Angus Bell, Langi Gleeson, Andrew Kellaway, Samu Kerevi, Jordan Petaia, Matt Philip.

Not considered due to injury: Max Jorgensen, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Corey Toole.

Australia will open their Rugby Championship campaign against South Africa on 8 July at 5pm at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

They will take on Argentina on 15 July at 7.45pm at CommBank Stadium in Sydney.

Wallabies will host New Zealand on 29 July at 7.45pm at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and face them on 5 August at 2.35pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.