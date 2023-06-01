Fijian quartet to start against Drua

Four Fijian players will start for the Queensland Reds against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Round 15 of Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Head coach Brad Thorn has made five changes to his starting XV in what is a do-or-die match for both sides at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Ryan Smith returns to the starting side after recovering from a calf injury, while former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Seru Uru, who was ruled out with illness last round, replaces injured co-captain Liam Wright.

Fijian duo Daugunu and Suliasi Vunivalu, who yesterday re-signed with the Reds through 2025, will both feature in their birth country on the wings.

Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler and Zane Nonggorr make for an unchanged back-row, while Smith comes into the side at lock in place of the injured Connor Vest.

The Reds vs Drua battle will kick off at 4.35 pm.

Reds: Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Angus Blyth, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), James O’Connor, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell.

Reserves: Richie Asiata, Dane Zander, Sef Fa’agase, Lopeti Faifua, Jake Upfield, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Lawson Creighton.