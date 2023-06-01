Thursday, June 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijian quartet to start against Drua

QLD Reds Prop, Peni Ravai during the training session in Australia. Photo courtesy of Queensland Reds FB Page.

Four Fijian players will start for the Queensland Reds against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Round 15 of Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Head coach Brad Thorn has made five changes to his starting XV in what is a do-or-die match for both sides at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Ryan Smith returns to the starting side after recovering from a calf injury, while former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Seru Uru, who was ruled out with illness last round, replaces injured co-captain Liam Wright.

Fijian duo Daugunu and Suliasi Vunivalu, who yesterday re-signed with the Reds through 2025, will both feature in their birth country on the wings.

Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler and Zane Nonggorr make for an unchanged back-row, while Smith comes into the side at lock in place of the injured Connor Vest.

The Reds vs Drua battle will kick off at 4.35 pm.

Reds: Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Angus Blyth, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), James O’Connor,  Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell.

Reserves: Richie Asiata, Dane Zander, Sef Fa’agase, Lopeti Faifua, Jake Upfield, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Lawson Creighton.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji FACT 2023

Rao laces up for first tourney with...

Fiji Under 17 defender Vinayak Rao is ready to make his tournament ...
Football

Historic win for Labasa in Champs L...

Labasa kick started its campaign in the inaugural OFC Women's Champ...
Fiji FACT 2023

Rewa to field an all local outfit i...

Digicel Premier League leaders Rewa will feature in the 2023 Fiji F...
Entertainment

Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull uni...

Pop singers Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull are uniting ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rao laces up for first tourney w...

Fiji FACT 2023
Fiji Under...

Historic win for Labasa in Champ...

Football
Labasa kic...

Rewa to field an all local outfi...

Fiji FACT 2023
Digicel Pr...

Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull ...

Entertainment
Pop singer...

WHO commends Fiji’s enforc...

News
The World ...

Fiji keen to learn from Mauritiu...

News
Fiji is ke...

Popular News

Jones confident Drua will reach ...

Rugby
Legendary ...

Auckland defend OFC Champions Le...

Football
Auckland C...

We knew Suva won’t give up: Howi...

Football
Auckland C...

Male makes six changes for Tonga...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Serve with compassion and dilige...

News
Republic o...

Fijian Drua to farewell 9 player...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Labasa FC vs Kiwi FC