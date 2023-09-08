Fijian quartet to start against Georgia

Four Fijian players will start for the Wallabies in their opening match of the Rugby World Cup against Georgia in France on Sunday.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that blockbusting centre Samu Kerevi has recovered from a broken hand and will partner with Jordan Petaia in the centres.

Electrifying Marika Koroibete re-takes his place on the right wing as Suliasi Vunivalu reverts to the bench and NSW Waratahs promising star Mark Nawaqanitawase is named on the left side.

French-based duo Will Skelton and Richie Arnold will complete the second-row, with Jones opting for an unchanged back-row of Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight and Brumbies flanker Rob Valetini.

Jones has opted for Ben Donaldson at fullback, with the Waratah starting his first Test at the back.

Taniela Tupou will play his 50th Test for the Wallabies, starting alongside Waratah duo Angus Bell and Dave Porecki.

Meanwhile, Fijian-Waratah Langi Gleeson will start from the bench with Vunivalu.

Wallabies will take on Georgia at 4am at Stade de France, Paris on Sunday.

Wallabies: Angus Bell, David Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Richie Arnold, Will Skelton (c), Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Tate McDermott (vc), Carter Gordo, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Ben Donaldson.

Reserves: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson, Nic White, Lalakai Foketi, Suliasi Vunivalu.