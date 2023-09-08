Friday, September 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijian quartet to start against Georgia

Four Fijian players will start for the Wallabies in their opening match of the Rugby World Cup against Georgia in France on Sunday.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that blockbusting centre Samu Kerevi has recovered from a broken hand and will partner with Jordan Petaia in the centres.

Electrifying Marika Koroibete re-takes his place on the right wing as Suliasi Vunivalu reverts to the bench and NSW Waratahs promising star Mark Nawaqanitawase is named on the left side.

French-based duo Will Skelton and Richie Arnold will complete the second-row, with Jones opting for an unchanged back-row of Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight and Brumbies flanker Rob Valetini.

Jones has opted for Ben Donaldson at fullback, with the Waratah starting his first Test at the back.

Taniela Tupou will play his 50th Test for the Wallabies, starting alongside Waratah duo Angus Bell and Dave Porecki.

Meanwhile, Fijian-Waratah Langi Gleeson will start from the bench with Vunivalu.

Wallabies will take on Georgia at 4am at Stade de France, Paris on Sunday.

Wallabies: Angus Bell, David Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Richie Arnold, Will Skelton (c), Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Tate McDermott (vc), Carter Gordo, Marika Koroibete,  Samu Kerevi, Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Ben Donaldson.

Reserves: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson, Nic White, Lalakai Foketi, Suliasi Vunivalu.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Young guns raring to go against Suv...

In-form Nadi goalkeeper Ratu Halstead says their young brigade is r...
News

17k doses to boost immunization pro...

The US Government today handed over 17,280 doses of the Pfizer Vari...
Rugby

Mobil renews sponsorship with Fiji ...

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board (FRFUTB) today announced ...
News

Accident lands Police officers in h...

Two Police officers are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital following ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Young guns raring to go against ...

Football
In-form Na...

17k doses to boost immunization ...

News
The US Gov...

Mobil renews sponsorship with Fi...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Accident lands Police officers i...

News
Two Police...

Bati pair in Team of the Week

NRL
Two Fiji B...

Turuva will be a player to watch...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

Offshore Fishing Crew Policy app...

News
Cabinet ha...

Nadi’s young brigade impre...

Football
Nadi Coach...

Govt allocates $10K to WOWS Kids...

News
For the fi...

Marc Anthony receives Walk of Fa...

Entertainment
Marc Antho...

PIF emphasises role of private s...

News
The Pacifi...

SODELPA can move vote of no conf...

News
General-Se...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Young guns raring to go against Suva: Halstead