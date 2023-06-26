Fijian soldiers detained over drug smuggling

Three Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) soldiers serving with the Fiji Battalion under the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) mission in the Golan Heights, Syria, have been detained by Israeli authorities over allegations of drug smuggling.

RFMF in a statement authorised by Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, confirmed the soldiers were returning from leave in Jordan when they were detained at the Jordan and Israeli border yesterday.

“The Headquarters of the Fiji Battalion in UNDOF has been liaising with the Israeli authorities regarding this matter.”

“The RFMF maintains a zero-tolerance stance on any criminal activities by its members.

“All soldiers concerned will be dealt with in accordance with the Military Law and Laws of Fiji.”

The RFMF will be sending an investigation team to the UNDOF to conduct its own Board of Inquiry concerning the allegation.

“All RFMF soldiers deployed on United Nations Peacekeeping missions are trained to adhere to UN Peacekeeping regulations and standards and to respect the laws of the host countries they serve in,” the statement went on to say.