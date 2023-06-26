Monday, June 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijian soldiers detained over drug smuggling

Three Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) soldiers serving with the Fiji Battalion under the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) mission in the Golan Heights, Syria, have been detained by Israeli authorities over allegations of drug smuggling.

RFMF in a statement authorised by Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, confirmed the soldiers were returning from leave in Jordan when they were detained at the Jordan and Israeli border yesterday.

“The Headquarters of the Fiji Battalion in UNDOF has been liaising with the Israeli authorities regarding this matter.”

“The RFMF maintains a zero-tolerance stance on any criminal activities by its members.

“All soldiers concerned will be dealt with in accordance with the Military Law and Laws of Fiji.”

The RFMF will be sending an investigation team to the UNDOF to conduct its own Board of Inquiry concerning the allegation.

“All RFMF soldiers deployed on United Nations Peacekeeping missions are trained to adhere to UN Peacekeeping regulations and standards and to respect the laws of the host countries they serve in,” the statement went on to say.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Meghan and Harry given Netflix ulti...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being put over a barrel at Netfl...
Football

DFPL to resume with full round of m...

The Digicel Fiji Premier League will resume at five different venue...
Rugby

Sports equipment to boost QVS rugge...

The Queen Victoria School Old Boys (QVSOB) have boosted the morale ...
Entertainment

Elton John performs in last ever UK...

Sir Elton John tearfully took to Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage for th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Meghan and Harry given Netflix u...

Entertainment
Meghan Mar...

DFPL to resume with full round o...

Football
The Digice...

Sports equipment to boost QVS ru...

Rugby
The Queen ...

Elton John performs in last ever...

Entertainment
Sir Elton ...

Video is fake, Health Ministry c...

News
The Minist...

52 ex-offenders absorbed into wo...

News
52 ex-offe...

Popular News

Fiji has a robust network infras...

News
The buildi...

We are here to serve all, says R...

News
Speaker of...

Sharks receive $10k for Fijian C...

Rugby
Inaugural ...

T/Naitasiri set to lose five key...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Aspiring chef inks Bulldogs deal...

Rugby
George Sat...

Bakaniceva ready to lead Young K...

Football
Adi Litia ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Meghan and Harry given Netflix ultimatum