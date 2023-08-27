Sunday, August 27, 2023
Fijian were dangerous, admits Borthwick

England suffered their first loss this season going down 30-22 to the Flying Fijians and coach Steve Borthwick admits the Pacific Islanders were a dangerous side in the historical match at Twickenham this morning.

The 43-year-old former England captain and lock, while congratulating Fiji for their impressive display of rugby also expressed his disappointment over his side.

“I congratulate Fiji on their performance for the victory. They took their chances really well. We are a bit disappointed,” Borthwick said in the post-match presser to the RugbyPass.

“We gave them too many opportunities and swept off tackles.”

“Credit Fiji for an excellent performance. We knew they were a dangerous side after they pushed France very hard in France (during a 34-17 defeat last weekend).”

“They are going to do very well at the World Cup and there’s the potential for us to meet them again in a few weeks’ time.”

Fiji begins their Rugby World Cup campaign against Wales on 10 September 10 while England will face Argentina a day before.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
