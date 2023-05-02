Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Fijian women win big at British awards

The Marama Alliance UK, a community group of Fijian women in the UK, was announced on Friday 28 April as the winners of the Social Media Influencer Award at the Celebrating Forces Families Awards.

The Award celebrates those who have been instrumental in supporting the UK Armed Forces community through Social Media.

The Marama Alliance was founded by Fijian women for Fijian women and they have worked hard to become a hub of information for Armed Forces families, both serving and veterans, from the Fijian Islands.

The group works to address issues affecting Fijian women in the UK through participation, mobilisation, and through promoting the Fijian language and culture.

The group celebrated the award saying “We are bursting with pride and joy to be representing the Fijian families within the Armed Forces community.”

“Receiving this award is a humble reminder of the reasons we do what we do for our community here in the UK. We give glory back to God for giving us such a powerful platform to impact those we come into contact with.”

British Defence Advisor in Fiji, Lt Col Sophie Waters praised the group saying ‘It is heartening to see the wonderful women of the Marama Alliance gain recognition for their valuable work.”

“With nearly 2000 Fijians serving in the British military and some taking up UK citizenship beyond their careers; there is a significant diaspora in the UK.”

“The Marama Alliance has changed lives for the better and continues to break down barriers and support Fijian women to reach their potential.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
