Fijiana 7s fall short in Toulouse

The Fijiana 7s team has fallen short of qualifying to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after losing to Ireland 10-5 in the fifth place semi-final of the Toulouse 7s.

Ireland proved too strong, as a number of errors and discipline proved costly for Saiasi Fuli’s maidens.

Alll points came in the first half with Ireland flyer Amee Leigh Murphy scoring a double in the second and seventh minute.

Fiji’s Ilisapeci Delaiwau scored a try in the fifth minute to have them trail 10-5 at the breather.

The Fijiana 7s tried desperately to break the dead lock in the second half but could not break the green wall with the Irish kicking the ball to touch in the final play to win.