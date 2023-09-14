Fijiana 7s losing key players: Fuli

Fijiana 7s head coach Saiasi Fuli has expressed his concern surrounding the loss of his key players ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics in France.

Fuli said a few players have joined the Fijiana Drua and Fijiana 15s team while a few have signed contracts with international clubs in the NRL and in Japan.

“We are losing players through overseas contracts, Fijian Drua and 15s.”

“Some of them, who were part of the 7s team have signed with clubs and have moved on. Most of our players are in the Drua team as well and we managed to retain some players.”

“The challenge is out there such as offers coming in from overseas clubs.”

He said the loss of key players in the team will be felt with veteran Captain Rusila Nagasau in the Fijiana 15s team, Vasiti Solikoviti and Ana Maria Naimasi in Fijiana Drua and Vitalina Naikore joining NRLW.

Yet, Fuli is confident that provincial and age group competitions which sets as the platform to select players will be helpful in moulding the new faces for international competitions in the coming months.