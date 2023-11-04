Saturday, November 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fuli names strong Fijiana 7s for Olympic qualifiers

Head coach Saiasi Fuli has named a powerful Fijiana 7s squad for the 2023 Oceania Rugby 7s Championship which serves as the 2024 Olympic Qualification for the women’s team.

Fuli has selected a 12-member team with the likes of experienced Fijiana 7s stars like, Alowesi Nakoci, Reapi Ulunisau, Lavenia Cavuru, Raijeli Daveua and Viniana Riwai, who were part of Fijiana 7s bronze win at the 2021 Olympics in Japan.

Former Adi Cakobau School sprinter Laisani Moceisawana has also been included in the squad.

The selection of the squad took place after the completion of the two-legged Mini 7s tournament in Suva and Lautoka in September.

Alongside Fijiana 7s, the women’s Olympic section of the tournament will also feature American Samoa, Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu all vying for the sole qualification spot to Paris 2024.

The Oceania Rugby 7s Championship will be played from 10-12 November at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

Fijiana 7s: Vani Buleki, Alowesi Nakoci, Laisani Moceisawana, Reapi Ulunisau, Ana Naimasi, Maria Rokotuisiga, Adimere Rogosau, Vasiti Solikoviti, Raijeli Daveua, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Lavenia Cavuru, Viniana Riwai.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

RFMF is like a wounded Lion, says K...

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jo...
Sports

Prasad clocks fast Marathon time

Fiji's fastest marathoner and half-marathoner runner Pramesh Prasad...
Rugby

Rasaku and Tamani back for Fiji 7s ...

Melrose Cup winner Kaminieli Rasaku and experienced playmaker Terio...
2023 Futsal IDC

Suva overcomes Labasa, into IDC sem...

Suva is the first team to qualify for the semifinal of the 2023 Ext...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

RFMF is like a wounded Lion, say...

Rugby
The Republ...

Prasad clocks fast Marathon time...

Sports
Fiji's fas...

Rasaku and Tamani back for Fiji ...

Rugby
Melrose Cu...

Suva overcomes Labasa, into IDC ...

2023 Futsal IDC
Suva is th...

Ravalawa ready to guide Bati fro...

NRL
Saint Geor...

Nadi edges Navua to book semis s...

2023 Futsal IDC
Nadi edged...

Popular News

Qareqare gives up football for B...

NRL
England ra...

‘General Hospital’ s...

Entertainment
Two-time E...

Nayacalevu in Team of the Tourna...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Uluinasau misses out on top hono...

Rugby
Fijiana st...

Man found dead near bulk store

News
A 19-year-...

Couple wins international excell...

News
Internatio...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

RFMF is like a wounded Lion, says Kalouniwai