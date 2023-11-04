Fuli names strong Fijiana 7s for Olympic qualifiers

Head coach Saiasi Fuli has named a powerful Fijiana 7s squad for the 2023 Oceania Rugby 7s Championship which serves as the 2024 Olympic Qualification for the women’s team.

Fuli has selected a 12-member team with the likes of experienced Fijiana 7s stars like, Alowesi Nakoci, Reapi Ulunisau, Lavenia Cavuru, Raijeli Daveua and Viniana Riwai, who were part of Fijiana 7s bronze win at the 2021 Olympics in Japan.

Former Adi Cakobau School sprinter Laisani Moceisawana has also been included in the squad.

The selection of the squad took place after the completion of the two-legged Mini 7s tournament in Suva and Lautoka in September.

Alongside Fijiana 7s, the women’s Olympic section of the tournament will also feature American Samoa, Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu all vying for the sole qualification spot to Paris 2024.

The Oceania Rugby 7s Championship will be played from 10-12 November at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

Fijiana 7s: Vani Buleki, Alowesi Nakoci, Laisani Moceisawana, Reapi Ulunisau, Ana Naimasi, Maria Rokotuisiga, Adimere Rogosau, Vasiti Solikoviti, Raijeli Daveua, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Lavenia Cavuru, Viniana Riwai.