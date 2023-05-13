Saturday, May 13, 2023
Fijiana 7s overcome Japan

The Fijiana 7s team kept their  momentum to beat Japan 26-14 in their second game of the Toulouse 7s.

Fiji stuck to their systems and were constantly on the front foot throughout the contest.
The second win should have them likely through to the next stage.
The Fijiana scored three tries in the first half through Adi Vani Buleki, Elenoa Adinaimata and Meredani Qoro and scored a fourth in the second half through Reapi Uluinasau.
Ana Maria Naimasi converted one try with Uluinasau able to convert two more.
The Japanese had a better second half scoring two tries in the finishing minutes through Chiaki Saegusa and Marin Kajiki w8th conversions from Michiyo Suda and Hana Nagata.
Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
