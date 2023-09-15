Friday, September 15, 2023
Fijiana 7s stars back in training

Fijiana 7s stars who sustained injuries following the completion of the Toulouse 7s in France in May have returned to full-swing training.

The team started its preparations for the upcoming Olympic qualifier and the Pacific Games at Albert Park in Suva earlier this week.

Head coach Saiasi Fuli confirmed that Sesenieli Donu, Verenaisi Bari and Mereula Toroti have undergone successful knee surgeries and are in the rehab process.

He said a few players who sustained minor shoulders have recovered on time and have resumed training with the inclusion of 11 new faces in the team.

“We have faced a lot of injuries last season but we managed to recover some of the players who played in the 2021 Olympics and the World Cup.”

“They have to earn a spot in the team. They are returning from a long rehab, knee surgery and shoulder injury.”

“They are doing proper protocol in terms of rehab and will be fit to join the squad shortly.”

He also mentioned that Reapi Uluinasau and Younis Bese are back from overseas club attachments in Japan and the USA respectively.

Meanwhile, also making her return to the team is Laisani Likuceva, the wife of Fiji 7s Olympic Gold winner Napolioni Bolaca.

Likuceva makes a return after giving birth to their son and recently getting married to Bolaca, after his successful knee surgery in New Zealand.

The Fijiana 7s team will participate in two Mini women’s 7s tournaments which will be played in the next two weeks’ time in Suva and Lautoka.

The tournament will also include New Zealand, Australia, the USA and France.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
