The Fijiana 7s team still has a chance to book a spot the the Olympic Games when they take on Ireland today at the Toulouse 7s.

Ireland, Fiji and Great Britain all remain in the hunt for the final spot-on offer and will battle out for the fifth place in Toulouse.

The Fijiana 7s team faces Ireland in the fifth-place semifinal at 7.22pm while Great Britain faces Japan at 7.22pm.

Fiji will need to win the fifth-place final to secure the qualifying spot.