Fijiana aims to secure Olympic spot

Fijiana 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli says they will utilise the Oceania Rugby Championship as a platform to gain some game time while keeping an eye on the prize next month.

The Championship serves as a platform for teams like Fijiana to compete for a spot in the Paris Olympic Games in France next year.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us as a team to prepare well and play in these upcoming Oceania 7s.”

“We are into our preseason phase, and our girls are looking forward to playing in the Oceania 7s and trying to secure a spot for the Paris Olympics.”

“We missed out on the series until the final day in Toulouse, and we as a group had set our goal to rest well, recover, and prepare for the qualification.”

Across three days of competition, 66 matches (35 men’s and 31 women’s matches) will be played in thrilling sevens action.

The tournament will be played on 10 and 11 November at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.