Sunday, May 14, 2023
Fijiana beat GB in Toulouse 7s decider

The Fijiana 7s team have finished top of the pool after beating Great Britain 19-17 in a thriller at the Toulouse 7s today.

Fiji was on the backfoot early off which Great Britain were gifted a controversial first try to Ellie Boatman in the third minute which was unconverted.

Fiji kept up the pressure and finally off a quick tap, saw winger Younis Bese through to score with the conversion missed.
Both teams would hold the 5 all scoreline to half-time.
Great Britain put themselves up immediately from the restart with Grace Crompton racing down the paddock to score in the eighth minute.
Adi Vani Buleki scrapped back the equaliser in the ninth minute with Reapi Uluinasau converting to put them up 12-10.
The momentum was short lived as Jade Shekells crossed over soon after with the conversion successful from Megan Jones.
Raijieli Daveua scored a crucial try on the 12th minute and with a second added conversion from Reapi Uluinasau put them back in front.
The Fijiana would defend their line to the finish to seal the win.
Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
