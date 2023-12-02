Saturday, December 2, 2023
Fijiana beats South Africa in thriller

Fijiana has taken a step closer to the HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s quarterfinals after beating South Africa 21-17 in its second game today.

Fiji began with a near perfect start scoring two converted tries through Ana Maria Naimasi and Reapi Uluinasau to take a commanding lead with just three minutes gone.

The lead was short lived however when ill-discipline and a setback in defence saw South Africa creep back into the contest.

A double from Maria Tshiremba and an added conversion from Nadine Roos had the score-line closed to 14-12 by half-time.

South Africa maintained the pressure which paid off midway into the second spell.

Quick attack and utilising the space found Simamkele Namba in space to sccore on 10 minutes with Roos missing his second conversion of the match.

However, Fijiana maintained their composure and sealed the win with a second try from Naimasi on the death.

Uluinasau added her third conversion to end the contest.

Fijiana will face New Zealand 7s in their final game of Pool A at 1.35am on Sunday.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
