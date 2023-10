Fijiana 15s have climbed to the 17th spot in the World Ranking after their recent performance in the inaugural Women’s XV3 in Dubai.

The Inoke Male coached side now has 58.65 points in the standing.

Fijiana defeated Colombia 67-13 in their opening match before going down 26-19 to a gutsy Spain in the second match.

Fijiana hit a century thrashing Kazakhstan 118-0 on Saturday.

The side was earlier ranked 19th following their two tests win over Japan in Tokyo in September this year.