Fijiana determined to retain Super W title

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua outside centre Vani Arei says the side is determined to retain their Super W title this season.

Arei, who scored the winning try for Fijiana to beat the Waratahs 20-17 said they are ready to take on the Queensland Reds in the grand final.

“It was such a physical game,” Arei told Stan Sport.

“We’ve put in all we’ve got and I’m so happy for the girls.”

“Either team, we will not look down on them,” Arei said.

“They’re both strong teams. So we have to step up on our training and our preparation for next week.”

The final will be played in Townsville on Sunday.