Fijiana Drua defends Super W title

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua successfully defended the Super W title beating the Reds 38-30 in a thrilling final at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds stretched the Drua early and drew first blood through outside centre Alana Elisaia with inside centre Cecilia Smith adding the conversion.

The Drua struck back in kind on the seventh minute mark with a strong carry from the Captain Bitila Tawake who crashed over for their first try of the match with fullback Luisa Tisolo adding the conversion to level things up.

The Fijians picked up momentum with their fast play and forward Mereoni Bakesa crashed over to score in the 12th minute with Tisolo adding another two points for a seven point lead.

The Drua attempted to link more chances together, but their fast paced game had them lose the pill multiple times.

The Reds pressed seeking an equaliser but had to settle for a penalty which Smith converted in the 36th minute.

Fijiana Drua led 14-10 at halftime.

The hosts struck first after the break, just as they did in the first half through fullback Renae Nona with Smith adding the conversion to put them in front, but the lead was short lived.

The Drua unleashed with three successive tries through number eight Sereima Leweniqila, winger Adita Milinia and blindside flanker Karalaini Nasewa with Tisolo adding three conversions and a penalty in the space of 10 minutes.

The Reds sensing defeat kept in the fight, and hard work upfront from the forwards saw hooker Tiarna Molloy crash over with Smith missing the conversion.

Smith kicked a penalty in the 71st minute to close the gap to 13 points.

Ill-discipline cost the Drua with two successive yellow cards to the skipper Tawake and Laisani Moceisawana in the dying minutes but that failed to deter the spirit and determination of the 13 players who defended with full commitment and focus.

The Reds scored a late consolation try through Sam Curtis with the conversion missed to seal the deal for the champions on full-time mark.

The teams:

Reds– Bree-Anna Cheatham, Tiarna Molloy, Cristo Tofa, Deni Ross, Annabelle Codey, Carola Kreis, Shannon Parry (C), Haidee Head, Diane Hiini, Carys Dallinger, Ivania Wong, Cecilia Smith, Alana Elisaia, Helena Young, Renae Nona.

Reserves– Madi Schuck, Tazmin Sheppard, Theresa Soloai, Tina Campbell, Hana Lane, Sarah Lewis, Ellie Draper, Sam Curtis.

Fijiana Drua– Bitila Tawake (C), Keleni Marawa, Siteri Rasolea, Mereoni Nakesa, Asinate Serevi, Karalaini Naisewa, Sulita Waisega, Serima Leweniqila, Evivi Senikarivi, Jeniffer Ravutia, Kolora Lomani, Merwai Cumu, Vani Va’aga, Adita Christine Milinia, Luisa Tisolo.

Reserves– Joma Rubuti, Anna Korovata, Jade Coates, Doreen Narokete, Adi Fulori Nabura, Setaita Railumu, Wainikiti Vosadruau, Laisani Moceisawana.