Saturday, April 15, 2023
Fijiana Drua eye Force comeback

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will be looking to bounce back as Head Coach Inoke Male makes big changes ahead of tomorrow’s Super W clash with the Western Force.

Male said they were looking to put a big shift against the Force.

“We are tightening up the loose ends as we need a lot of work for this

Week,” Male said.

Asinate Serevi returns to the line-up with Unaisi Tagabale on the bench.

Skipper Bitila Tawake moves to tight-head prop, Joma Rubuti on the loose and Litia

Marama retained at hooker.

Jade Coates gets another callback to pair with Mereoni Nakesa in the engine room.

.Nunia Uluikadavu is on the blindside and Sulita Waisega at openside.

Karalaini Naisewa starts at number eight.

Setaita Railumu and Ani Mei pair at the halves with Merewai Cumu and Alycia Namosimalua in the centres.

Adita Milinia and Laisani Moceisawana are on the wings with Lavenia Tinai at fullback.

Keleni Marawa, Makereta Tunidau, Ana Korovata, Adi Fulori Nabura, Livia Naidei, Wainikiti Vosadrau will join Serevi and Tagabale off the bench.

Drua faces Western Force at 7.05pm at McGillivray Oval.

Fijiana Drua: Joma Rubuti, Litia Marama, Bitila Tawake, Jade Coates,  Mereoni Nakesa, Nunia Uluinakadavu, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa, Setaita Railumu, Ani Mei, Adita Milinia, Merewai Cumu, Alycia Namosimalua, Laisani Moceisawana, Lavenia Tinai, Reserves: Keleni Marawa, Makereta Tunidau, Ana Korovata, Asinate Serevi, Adi Fulori Nabura, Livia Naidei, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Unaisi Tagabale.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
