Fijiana Drua have set an amazing example: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua have set an amazing example to not just women and girls but all athletes who aspire to accomplish their dream.

While congratulating the team for successfully defending the Super W title in Queensland last night after their 38-30 win over the Reds, Rabuka said he is incredibly proud of the team.

“Despite all odds, you have continued to work consistently hard to achieve this accomplishment.”

“I also thank supporters and especially our diaspora in Australia who have supported our team where we have fell short.”

“Congratulations as well to the officials and all your families for never giving up on you. You all deserve this victory.”