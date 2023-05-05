Fijiana Drua named for Super W final

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua have named a strong squad to boost their hunt for back-to-back Super W titles.

Head Coach Inoke Male has made a small reshuffle to allow their best possible side for the grand final against the Queensland Reds.

Captain Bitila Tawake moves to loosehead, allowing Keleni Marawa to start at hooker

Strong halfback Evivi Senikarivi earns a start in the halves alongside Jennifer Ravutia after a positive impact from the bench last weekend with Setaita Railumu moved to the reserves.

Fulori Naqura is the new face in the reserves, replacing Makereta Tunidau.

The remaining line-up have retained their spots from last week’s semifinal win against the Waratahs.

The Drua lost 45-22 when they last played the Reds two weeks ago.

The two sides clash at 6.45pm tomorrow.

Fijiana Drua: Bitila Tawake Keleni Marawa, Siteri Rasolea, Mereoni Nakesa, Asinate Serevi, Karalaini Naisewa, Sulita Waisega, Sereima Leweniqila, Evivi Senikarivi, Jeniffer Ravutia, Kolora Lomani, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Adita Christine Milinia, Luisa Tisolo.

Reserves: Joma Rubuti, Anna Korovata, Jade Coates, Doreen Narokete, Adi Fulori Nabura, Setaita Railumu, Wainikiti Vosadruau, Laisani Moceisawana.