Fijiana ended the 2023 Oceania Sevens in second spot after losing 26-0 to host Australia at the Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane last night.

After thrashing Papua New Guinea in the qualifier final and booking their ticket to the Paris Olympics in France next year, the Saiasi Fuli coached side struggled against the more superior opponents,

This was Fijiana’s only loss in the weekend as they earlier won all their six matches.