Fijiana focus on discipline ahead of Wallaroos test

Fijiana XVs Coach Inoke Male says team discipline will be one of the key areas for the side to improve on ahead of their test against the Wallaroos next week.

Male said the side began their training today and some of the players he has included in his squad are from the Marama Championship.

Male said some overseas based players will arrive in the country by next Monday.

“In the final against the Reds, discipline nearly cost us the game in the final quarter. That’s the main category I would like to have a test this week going against the Wallaroos.”

“Wallaroos will have their own players but we’ll try to take a notch up so that we can prepare for the big battle.”

Male will name his final squad on Monday and the side will depart to Australia on Thursday.

The Fijiana 15s will face the Wallaroos next Saturday at 7pm in Sydney.