The Fiji Women’s 7s side is fourth on the SVNS table after finishing fifth both in Dubai and Cape Town.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side has 24 points.

Back to back winners Australia are at the top with full 40 points followed by France and New Zealand who both have 34 points each.

Canada complete the top 5 with 24 points.

USA (22 points) and Ireland (18) are next.

The next stop on the Series is in Perth, Australia in late January.