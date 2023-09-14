Fijiana kick start training with French side

The Fijiana 7s team kick started its training with the visiting France women’s 7s team preparing for the upcoming Mini 7s tournament to be held next week.

Fijiana 7s head coach Saiasi Fuli during the team’s training session at Albert Park in Suva said the players regrouped after a disappointing loss at the HSBC Toulouse 7s two month ago.

He said the players are working on all aspects of the game with the inclusion of 11 new faces in the team.

“This is just a scrimmage session with the French 7s team. We are hosting a Mini 7s series which is our first step towards the Paris Olympics next year.”

“The top five teams of the World agreed after the Tulouse 7s to come here to Fiji.”

“It’s good that France is here for three weeks and it’s just the start of what is expected next week.”

“It’s good for the Fijiana 7s team as it is the start of the new season after two months of break.”

The Mini 7s tournament will be played on the 22 and 23 at Albert Park in Suva and 29 and 30 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.