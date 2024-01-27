Fijiana knocked out in quarterfinals

Fijiana was beaten 14-12 by Ireland in the Cup quarterfinal of the Perth 7s in Australia tonight.

The Fijians started the match well and scored through Talei Wilson in the second minute but tons of missed tackles and handling errors saw the Irish take full advantage and score tries through Eve Higgins and Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe to lead 14-5 at the break.

Fijiana toiled hard in the second half but only managed to score a converted try through Adi Vani Buleki as Ireland held firm in the dying moments to snatch the win.

In the other quarterfinals, Great Britain beat Canada 7-0, Australia beat New Zealand 24-14 and USA registered a 14-5 upset win over France.