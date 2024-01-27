Saturday, January 27, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana knocked out in quarterfinals

Fijiana was beaten 14-12 by Ireland in the Cup quarterfinal of the Perth 7s in Australia tonight.

The Fijians started the match well and scored through Talei Wilson in the second minute but tons of missed tackles and handling errors saw the Irish take full advantage and score tries through Eve Higgins and Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe to lead 14-5 at the break.

Fijiana toiled hard in the second half but only managed to score a converted try through Adi Vani Buleki as Ireland held firm in the dying moments to snatch the win.

In the other quarterfinals, Great Britain beat Canada 7-0, Australia beat New Zealand 24-14 and USA registered a 14-5 upset win over France.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji through to Perth 7s semifinals...

Fiji is through to the Cup semifinals of the Perth 7s in Australia ...
Rugby

Fiji to face South Africa in Cup qu...

Fiji will face South Africa in the Cup quarterfinals of the Perth 7...
Rugby

Fijiana to face Ireland in quarters...

Fijiana will meet Ireland in the first Cup quarterfinal of the Pert...
Rugby

Fiji beats NZ, enters quarters unbe...

Fiji topped Group B of the Perth 7s in Australia today after beatin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji through to Perth 7s semifin...

Rugby
Fiji is th...

Fiji to face South Africa in Cup...

Rugby
Fiji will ...

Fijiana to face Ireland in quart...

Rugby
Fijiana wi...

Fiji beats NZ, enters quarters u...

Rugby
Fiji toppe...

Decorated marksman to boost Navu...

Football
Navua Foot...

France proves too strong for Fij...

Rugby
Fijiana su...

Popular News

Solomon Islanders to boost Jetse...

Football
Nadi Footb...

Starlink (Fiji) PTE to launch ne...

News
Starlink (...

I don’t have a direct conduit to...

News
Prime Mini...

Lomani is most experienced Drua ...

Rugby
Scrum-half...

Back to school assistance closes...

News
Students w...

Kakasi yet to be confirmed with ...

Football
Ba’s long-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fiji through to Perth 7s semifinals