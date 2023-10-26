Saturday, October 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana XVs named for Kazakhstan clash

Coach Inoke Male has named a powerful lineup for their final pool match of the WXV3 Tournament against Kazakhstan on Saturday.

In a major shift, Male has named a new halves pair of Evivi Senikarivi and Salaniela Kinita in place of Setaita Railumu and Jennifer Ravutia who have missed selection this weekend.

Salanieta Nabuli, Bitila Tawake and Ana Korovata are in the front row.

Doreen Narokete and Mereoni Nakesa are the locks.

Merevesi Ofakimalino and Teresia Tinanivalu are on the flanks while Captain Sereima Leweniqila is at Number 8.

Adita Milinia and Atelaite Buna are on the wings while Merewai Cumu and Merewairita will form midfield partnership.

Luisa Tisolo is at fullback.

Unaisi Lalabalavu, Loraini Senivutu, Fulori Nabura, Nunia Uluimoala, Karalaini Naisewa, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Rusila Nagasau and Mere Kanace are the reserves.

The match kicks off at 1am (Fiji time) in Dubai.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

5 youngsters promoted to main Drua ...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has promoted five rising stars who w...
News

LTA to come down hard on ignorant P...

The Land Transport Authority will come down hard on public service ...
News

Rabuka meets delegation from Guangz...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today received a delegation from Gua...
News

Complaint filed against Minister Si...

A complaint has been lodged with the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

5 youngsters promoted to main Dr...

Rugby
The Swire ...

LTA to come down hard on ignoran...

News
The Land T...

Rabuka meets delegation from Gua...

News
Prime Mini...

Complaint filed against Minister...

News
A complain...

Krishna added to Games squad as ...

Football
Fiji's lon...

Tuisue to start, prop Mawi bench...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Sayed-Khaiyum still away, underg...

News
Defence Co...

Tavua to play Nadi in NZFFI IDC ...

Football
Tavua defe...

Sherine takes up lead role to su...

News
50-year-ol...

Danemora is new FANCA ICC champi...

Football
New Zealan...

Oceania 7s draws confirmed

Rugby
The draws ...

Lautoka pulls out of Pacific Cup...

Football
Digicel Fi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

5 youngsters promoted to main Drua squad