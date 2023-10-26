Fijiana XVs named for Kazakhstan clash

Coach Inoke Male has named a powerful lineup for their final pool match of the WXV3 Tournament against Kazakhstan on Saturday.

In a major shift, Male has named a new halves pair of Evivi Senikarivi and Salaniela Kinita in place of Setaita Railumu and Jennifer Ravutia who have missed selection this weekend.

Salanieta Nabuli, Bitila Tawake and Ana Korovata are in the front row.

Doreen Narokete and Mereoni Nakesa are the locks.

Merevesi Ofakimalino and Teresia Tinanivalu are on the flanks while Captain Sereima Leweniqila is at Number 8.

Adita Milinia and Atelaite Buna are on the wings while Merewai Cumu and Merewairita will form midfield partnership.

Luisa Tisolo is at fullback.

Unaisi Lalabalavu, Loraini Senivutu, Fulori Nabura, Nunia Uluimoala, Karalaini Naisewa, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Rusila Nagasau and Mere Kanace are the reserves.

The match kicks off at 1am (Fiji time) in Dubai.