Saturday, June 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana players were underpaid: Mazey

Interim Chairman of Trustees. Peter Mazey says he has learned that the women who represented Fiji at the World Cup in New Zealand last year were underpaid.

Mazey also said the players had not received any response from Rugby House to their queries.

In a statement, he said that during his investigations with Fijiana 15s Captain Sereima Leweniqila, who is still overseas, he addressed the issues she had raised, and learned that the major concern of the women was that for this Oceania event, they had been promised a payment of $300 per day and not the $100 per day they had received.

“Today further investigations and evidence received have shown that the women were promised $300.00 per day, as claimed, despite the Rugby Allowance policy.”

“I can only apologize to the women who represented Fiji so proudly in our Fijiana 15’s and Fijiana Drua Teams and will call my fellow Trustees to a meeting early next week to enable us to review everything and correct the situation.”

“Today on investigating, I can confirm to all those women in that team, that again, yes they were underpaid and are due a payment of $600.00 per player. This will also be finalized at the Trustee Meeting.”

“I feel I must thank all of those great women’s rugby players who had the strength and honesty to come out and bring their rights to the Trustees attention, I am only sorry that they were forced to use the social media platform to achieve what is their right due to promises made.”

He added the Trustees will meet the Women’s Rugby representatives as soon as possible to address all other issues they have raised and to obtain their help in guiding us in the restructuring and the organization of Fiji Rugby as a professional body moving forward.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Emmy Awards winner Pacino officiall...

Primetime Emmy Awards winner Al Pacino has officially become a dad ...
Entertainment

Schwarzenegger wants to run for pre...

The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was born and raised ...
Sports

Players are misguided, mistreated: ...

Every single player that played under Fiji Rugby has either been mi...
News

HRADC wants prison visitation polic...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission wants the Fiji ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Emmy Awards winner Pacino offici...

Entertainment
Primetime ...

Schwarzenegger wants to run for ...

Entertainment
The Termin...

Players are misguided, mistreate...

Sports
Every sing...

HRADC wants prison visitation po...

News
The Human ...

Govt yet to reward Fijiana Drua ...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Kumar braces for tough FACT semi...

Football
Lautoka Co...

Popular News

Several fire cases in last 48-ho...

News
Several fi...

Rewa through to FACT semis

Fiji FACT 2023
Rewa toppe...

Makoi accident claims life of el...

News
An 81-year...

Fiji U20 aims for ‘fiery s...

Rugby
Fiji U20 C...

Departing Permal indebted to off...

Fiji FACT 2023
Mannav Per...

CRFMF concerns on early release ...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Crusaders vs Blues SF1 Of 2023 SRP