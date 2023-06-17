Fijiana players were underpaid: Mazey

Interim Chairman of Trustees. Peter Mazey says he has learned that the women who represented Fiji at the World Cup in New Zealand last year were underpaid.

Mazey also said the players had not received any response from Rugby House to their queries.

In a statement, he said that during his investigations with Fijiana 15s Captain Sereima Leweniqila, who is still overseas, he addressed the issues she had raised, and learned that the major concern of the women was that for this Oceania event, they had been promised a payment of $300 per day and not the $100 per day they had received.

“Today further investigations and evidence received have shown that the women were promised $300.00 per day, as claimed, despite the Rugby Allowance policy.”

“I can only apologize to the women who represented Fiji so proudly in our Fijiana 15’s and Fijiana Drua Teams and will call my fellow Trustees to a meeting early next week to enable us to review everything and correct the situation.”

“Today on investigating, I can confirm to all those women in that team, that again, yes they were underpaid and are due a payment of $600.00 per player. This will also be finalized at the Trustee Meeting.”

“I feel I must thank all of those great women’s rugby players who had the strength and honesty to come out and bring their rights to the Trustees attention, I am only sorry that they were forced to use the social media platform to achieve what is their right due to promises made.”

He added the Trustees will meet the Women’s Rugby representatives as soon as possible to address all other issues they have raised and to obtain their help in guiding us in the restructuring and the organization of Fiji Rugby as a professional body moving forward.