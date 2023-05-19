Friday, May 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana ready for Wallaroos test

Vodafone Fijiana XVs are ready and raring to deliver their best against the Wallaroos in the International Test match in Sydney on Saturday.

Head Coach Inoke Male has named his strong 23 member squad with four debutants to face the Australians.

“We have the best available squad and these players worked hard to get a spot in the team.”

“We are aware of the challenge that would be provided by Wallaroos but we have not left any stone unturned in our preparation for this test match.”

Experienced skipper Sereima Leweniqila added the team is aiming to end the Wallaroos’ dominance and are determined to secure their first win.

“We would like to come out with a win this time, the Wallaroos will try and win on home soil, but we are confident of bringing a good competition.”

“We have a good set of players, both experienced and new and we will just play the Fijiana game and go there and enjoy the full 80 minutes.”

Fijiana vs Wallaroos kicks starts at 7pm.

Vodafone Fijiana 15s squad V Wallaroos: Iris Verebalavu, Litia Marama, Siteri Rasolea, Doreen Narokete, Mereoni Nakesa, Karalaini Naisewa, Sulita Waisega, Sereima Leweniqila (C), Evivi Senikarivi, Jennifer Ravutia, Rachel Laqeretabua, Merewai Cumu (VC), Vani Arei, Kolora Lomani, Luisa Tisolo.

Reserves: Keleni Marawa, Bitila Tawake, Ana Korovata, Jade Coates, Asinate Serevi, Setaita Railumu, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Adita Milinia.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Turuva dots in Panthers win

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva dotted a try in defending champion ...
Sports

NZ based Nabenu joins Suva for deci...

Former Fiji U20 defender Simione Nabenu has joined the Suva FC squa...
News

Foreign national faces more child s...

A 70-year-old foreign national who was charged with alleged sexual ...
News

Bank teller to front court over the...

A 42-year-old woman will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Cour...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Turuva dots in Panthers win

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

NZ based Nabenu joins Suva for d...

Sports
Former Fij...

Foreign national faces more chil...

News
A 70-year-...

Bank teller to front court over ...

News
A 42-year-...

Fiji Airways announces additiona...

Business
Just over ...

Get children screened early: Dr ...

News
Visiting p...

Popular News

Flying Fijians get green-light f...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Lautoka out to end five-year dro...

Football
2022 runne...

Murphy in talks to star in ‘Pink...

Entertainment
American a...

Fiji calls on EU to revise black...

News
Minister f...

Nothing has changed, not a witch...

News
Prime Mini...

Junior Bula Boys touchdown in Ar...

Football
The Digice...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
NRL

Turuva dots in Panthers win