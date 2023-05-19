Fijiana ready for Wallaroos test

Vodafone Fijiana XVs are ready and raring to deliver their best against the Wallaroos in the International Test match in Sydney on Saturday.

Head Coach Inoke Male has named his strong 23 member squad with four debutants to face the Australians.

“We have the best available squad and these players worked hard to get a spot in the team.”

“We are aware of the challenge that would be provided by Wallaroos but we have not left any stone unturned in our preparation for this test match.”

Experienced skipper Sereima Leweniqila added the team is aiming to end the Wallaroos’ dominance and are determined to secure their first win.

“We would like to come out with a win this time, the Wallaroos will try and win on home soil, but we are confident of bringing a good competition.”

“We have a good set of players, both experienced and new and we will just play the Fijiana game and go there and enjoy the full 80 minutes.”

Fijiana vs Wallaroos kicks starts at 7pm.

Vodafone Fijiana 15s squad V Wallaroos: Iris Verebalavu, Litia Marama, Siteri Rasolea, Doreen Narokete, Mereoni Nakesa, Karalaini Naisewa, Sulita Waisega, Sereima Leweniqila (C), Evivi Senikarivi, Jennifer Ravutia, Rachel Laqeretabua, Merewai Cumu (VC), Vani Arei, Kolora Lomani, Luisa Tisolo.

Reserves: Keleni Marawa, Bitila Tawake, Ana Korovata, Jade Coates, Asinate Serevi, Setaita Railumu, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Adita Milinia.