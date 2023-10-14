Fijiana registers bonus point win in opener

Vodafone Fijiana 15s registered a bonus point win beating Colombia 67-13 in their opening match of the World Rugby WXV3 tournament in Dubai this morning.

The Inoke Male coached side ran riot scoring 11 tries in the encounter.

The Fijians scored five tries in the first half while Colombia kicked a penalty for their three points.

Just four minutes past the clock and Fijiana shed the first blood with Mereoni Nakesa taking advantage of an unsettled Colombia while Jennifer Ravutia converted for their 7 points.

Colombia regrouped and held Fijiana for close to the next 20 minutes before the Pacific Islanders broke the opponent’s defence when Sulita Waisega raced her way and scored between the posts and two minutes later, a ball-handling error from Colombia allowed Vani Arei to dummy her way to score.

Luisa Tisolo took on the kicking duties to slot both conversions for a 21-0 lead.

Fijiana gave away a penalty to Colombia from which they were able to grab their three points but prop Ana Korovata and Tisolo gave an immediate response scoring back-to-back tries for a 31-3 lead at the break.

Fijiana maintained a strong dominance in the second half scoring three consecutive tries to Karalaini Naisewa, Waisega and Adita Milinia while Tisolo converted twice before she was sent to the sin-bin for foul play.

Colombia secured a penalty and kicked in between the sticks for their six points before Waisega was carried out due to an injury in the 63rd minute.

Fijian kept scoring points with three more tries from Arei bagging her second while Salanieta Kinita and Merewairita Neivosa came off the bench to score and on the other hand, Colombia managed to get a consolation converted try.

Fijiana take on Spain in their next match on Friday.