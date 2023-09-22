Fijiana registers first win in Mini 7s tourney

Fijiana outclassed France 29-7 to register its first win of the Mini International 7s Tournament at Albert Park in Suva today.

After a 22-5 defeat to New Zealand in the opening match, the Saiasi Fuli coached side played with a lot of focus and looked determined to secure a victory.

Just a minute into the match, France made a quick start taking advantage of an unsettled Fijiana defence and scored through Shannon Izar and Lili Dilon converted.

Fijiana regrouped and came back firing when Raijeli Daveua intercepted the ball and sprinted to plant the ball down between the posts.

Viniana Riwai converted to lock the scores at 7-7 in the third minute.

A minute later, Vani Buleki gave Fijiana the lead for the first time in the match when she beautifully collected the ball from a loose carry and barged over the try line but Lavenia Cavuru failed to convert.

Just on the stroke of half time, Fijiana was reduced to six players when debutant Elenoa Adinaimata was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Chloe Pelle.

Yet, the home side led 12-7 at the break.

Minor ball-handling errors by France denied them from scoring early points in the second half while Fijiana continued to dominate with three back-to-back tries.

Coming off the bench in place of Daveua, Ivamere Nabura scored Fiji’s third try before Riwai grabbed one for herself from a Maria Rokotuisiga kick and chase while Younis Bese dummied her way to the tryline beating the French defenders.

In another match, New Zealand beat Australia 24-14.

Fiji will take on Australia at 4pm while New Zealand will see off France at 4.20pm.