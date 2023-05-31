Fijiana remains on track in Oceania championship

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s side remains on course to win the Oceania Women’s Championship on the Gold Coast in Australia after another resounding victory last night.

The Inoke Male coached side thumped Tonga 45-12 to show their consistency and determination.

Fijiana led 21-7 at halftime with tries to Vani Arei, Raijieli Daveua and Ana Naimasi.

Tonga showed some good display in the second spell but Naimasi and Daveua stole the show for Fijiana.

Daveua, who celebrated her birthday, scored two more tries while Naimasi got one.

Fijiana will now face Manusina Samoa in its final match on Sunday.

In another match last night, Manusina Samoa thrashed PNG 83-0.