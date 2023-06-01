Fijiana secures World XV qualification

Vodafone Fijiana 15s side has qualified for the World XV after maintaining 100 per cent starts at the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship 2023 to set up a title decider in five days’ time.

Samoa opened match-day two with an 83-0 win against Papua New Guinea on Australia’s Gold Coast, running in 13 tries against the Cassowaries, who were reduced to 14 players in the 11th minute.

Heading into Sunday’s final round, Samoa leads the standings on points difference from Fijiana, who showed glimpses of their quality during a 45-12 defeat of Tonga.

According to World Rugby, whichever team emerges victorious from their match at Bond University on Sunday will claim the championship title and their place in WXV 2, alongside Scotland, Japan and South Africa.

The team that loses on Sunday will compete in WXV 3 this October. So far, Ireland, Kazakhstan and Kenya have confirmed their participation in the third level of the new women’s international 15s competition.