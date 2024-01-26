Friday, January 26, 2024
Fijiana starts strong against Brazil

Fijiana clinched a dominant 40-15 victory against Brazil in their opening match of the Perth 7s in Australia today.

Adi Vani Buleki set the tone early by scoring just two minutes into the game but missing the first conversion.

Fijiana quickly escalated the lead to 12-0 , thanks to a second converted try by Raijeli Daveua.

Buleki continued her stellar performance, notching her second try, further extending Fijiana’s lead in the 6th minute of the first half.

Just after a minute, Reapi Uluinasau sprinted away, breaking through the Brazilian defense to add another try with a conversion.

A crucial turnover near the Brazilian try line saw Fijiana capitalizing, with Naimasi scoring, bringing the halftime score to a resounding 33-0 in favor of Fijiana.

Despite Brazil mounting a comeback with three consecutive tries in the second half, Fijiana’s Meredani Qoro sealed the game with a final converted try, concluding the match with a solid 40-15 win for Fiji.

Fijiana will meet Spain in its next match at 8.47pm.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
