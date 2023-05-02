Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Fijiana to face Spain in Toulouse 7s opener

The Saiasi Fuli coached Fijiana 7s side will face Spain in their opening match of the Toulouse 7s at Stade Ernest-Wallon in France.

The match will kick off at 9.28pm on 12 May.

The Tokyo Olympic Bronze medalists will then take on Japan in their second pool match at 5.37am on Saturday and conclude their last pool match against Great Britain at 9.05pm.

Fijiana 7s squad for Toulouse: Rejieli Daveua, Vani Buleki, Elenoa Adinaimata, Rusila Nagasau, Talei Wilson, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Reapi Ulunisau, Maria Rokotuisiga, Ana Maria Naimasi, Mereseini Naidau, Younis Bese, Meredani Qoro.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
