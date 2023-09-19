Fijiana to open campaign against NZ

The Saiasi Fuli coached Fijian 7s will open its campaign against arch-rivals New Zealand in the firstbeg of the Mini 7s International tournament which will be played on Friday and Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.

The match between Fiji and New Zealand will kick start at 9.30 am followed by the match between Australia and France at 9.50am on Day 1 of the tournament on Friday.

Fiji will face France in their second match at 1pm and neighbors New Zealand and Australia will battle at 1.20pm.

Fiji will round off their Day 1 match against Australia at 4pm while New Zealand will take on France at 4.30pm.

On day 2 of the tournament on Saturday, Fiji will meet France at 9.30am followed by the battle between Australia and New Zealand at 9.50am.

At 1pm, Fiji will play Australia while New Zealand takes on France at 1.20pm.

Fiji will round off their match against New Zealand at 4pm while Australia faces France at 4.30pm.