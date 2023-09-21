Fijiana will be strong at home: Courteix

France women’s 7s coach David Courteix believes host nation Fiji will be strong at the inaugural International Mini 7s tournament which will be played on Friday and Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.

Courteix said although they have outmuscled Fijiana on various meets at the HSBC 7s series in the past, they expect a strong performance from the Saiasi Fuli side after two months break from 7s competition.

“Fiji is a 7s country and Fijiana’s are one of the best teams in the world. Obviously, they will have a lot of support and fans coming to boost them but we will give our best also.”

“Them playing in Fiji means, they will be physical, tactical, smart and are always able to move the ball in the space.”

“They will be strong and when we had sessions with them, we saw they are able to keep the ball alive and they don’t like the rucks so I’m sure they will give us a hard time here.”

“We will be playing for the first time since the Toulouse 7s in May but we have been told that some of the Fijiana players were actively involved in their domestic competition so they have more advantage of not only winning the tournament but also putting up a threatening performance.”

Courteix also revealed that they have 16 players in the France 7s out of which a few new players will be showcasing their talent.

“Majority of our players are still recovering from injuries they sustained in the Toulouse 7s and we opted to rest them because coming this far would have been tough for them.”

“We are not here just to make numbers but to give opportunity to the young players in the team so they are able to build and gel with the senior players.”

“Some of the players we got in the team are from our development group but we see them having a lot of potential and we want to include them in this level of competition as we have started to build on our Olympic squad for next year.”

France will open its campaign against Australia at 9.50am on Friday at Albert Park in Suva.