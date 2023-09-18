Fijiana works on fatigue and decision making

The Fijiana 7s team is currently working on fatigue and decision-making under pressure ahead of the Mini 7s tournament this weekend.

Head coach Saiasi Fuli said after the Toulouse 7s in France in May, players lost their form and getting back to their usual shape has been the major focus in training.

“We have a mixture of players in the team and what we have seen is that the senior players are out of shape because we haven’t been playing for the last two months.”

“Finding their usual form is the big challenge for most of our players because we haven’t engaged in any sporting activities.”

“What we saw in the previous tournaments was that we lacked decision making and that resulted in errors at our end of the game. The tournament is going to help players make decisions that would help change things around in our game on the field.”

“After the first session, we saw the players finding it hard copping the speed with the fresh legs who have been competing in the Marama and Raluve.”

Fuli said the 11 new faces in the Fijiana 7s extended squad are giving good competition to the senior players.

“We want to also see how the new girls have adjusted and adapted to the international environment and expose them as much as we can.”

“It’s always good to have new ideas in the team and the 11 new girls have brought a lot of speed and skill sets with them. They are getting a grasp of what we do in the training and what is expected from them.”

“We want to train the new girls with the senior players and learn the culture that we have built in the last three years.”

The Minis 7s tournament will be played on Friday and Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.