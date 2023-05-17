Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Fijiana XVs aim for win over Wallaroos

Fijiana XVs skipper Sereima Leweniqila says their ultimate aim is to get a win over the Wallaroos in Sydney on Saturday.

Leweniqila said while Fijiana is hyped to go up against the Australians, it will be a good time to test their five uncapped players.

“Our plan is to get both a win and put on a good performance.”

“Plan is to win, get out the win and we’ve got some new girls coming in. It’s like a whole new generation of rugby players and it’s to test them out against a quality side.”

“The girls have been enjoying the training and the session bonding. They are pretty hyped up about going against the Wallaroos’ side.”

Leweniqila added they are not expecting anything easy from the Wallaroos but are improving more on their forwards and defence.

“It’s basically the same team from the Super W and it will be exciting for them as it’s always a privilege to represent the country as well. They have been really good at bonding with the team.”

“We know they are a good team and just prepping well. A lot of blackboard sessions as well in the forwards and backline to get a best team.”

“The Wallaroos are a good side and they are one of the best in the World. We’ll be expecting a tough match. It won’t be easy. It’s the whole Super W team-the best coming against us and we’ll be at the force.”

The Fijiana vs Wallaroos Test will kick off at 7pm at the Allianz Stadium.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
