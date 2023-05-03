Fijiana contending for World Rugby WXV

The Fijiana will feature in the 2023 Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship at Bond University in Gold Coast from 26 May to 4 June.

Four nations will battle for supremacy in the region’s pinnacle premier women’s rugby competition in contention for qualification in the brand-new World Rugby WXV global women’s XVs competition in Europe in October this year.

The top two teams from the competition between the Fijiana XV (Fiji), Cassowaries (Papua New Guinea), Manusina XV (Samoa) and Fuifuilupe (Tonga) will qualify.

The first-place team will qualify for WXV-Tier 2 and the second-placed team for WXV-Tier 3.

Teams who successfully qualify for WXV will collectively participate in 8-10 tests each year, as opposed to only 1-3 tests per year in the past.

Teams will play in a four team round robin competition, with each team playing three games each.

After the round-robin competition, the team with the highest number of competition points will be declared the 2023 Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship winner. Competition points will be awarded based on the results of all the Championship pool fixtures, and as outlined in the Tournament Rules section of the Terms of Participation.

Oceania Rugby President Richard Sapias in a statement said it’s an exciting time for women’s rugby in Oceania and the sport has grown from strength to strength in recent years.

“What was traditionally a male sport is now evolved and it is encouraging to see that our Pacific cultures are embracing women and girls in rugby.”

The introduction of World Rugby WXV has increased the stakes and caliber of the Oceania event and is generating interest in the women’s game worldwide.

Defending champion Fijiana is expected to put on a strong defence of their title. However, runner-up in the 2022 Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship, Manusina, will be out to avenge their 24-31 loss to the Fijiana side in Auckland last year. The two sides are scheduled to meet again in the third round of this year’s competition.

Tonga, after nearly toppling Manusina in the opening round, and a boisterous first-half effort to push Fijiana last year in their second-round thriller, could prove to be the Championship’s dark horse in this year’s edition.