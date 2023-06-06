Fijiana XVs fall in world ranking

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s side has dropped three places in the latest World Rugby ranking after losing to Samoa in the Oceania Rugby Championship on the Gold Coast in Australia in the weekend.

A 19-18 loss to Samoa has forced the Inoke Male coached side to slip to the 19th place.

Samoa has replaced the Fijiana in 16th place while Kazhakstan has also climbed past Fiji to 18th place.

The Fijiana had risen from 21 to 16th place after last year’s Rugby World Cup.

They will need to beat top tier teams to return up the ladder