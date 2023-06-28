Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Fijiana XVs to take field in Dubai

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s will head to Dubai which has been chosen to host the inaugural WXV 3.

The Inoke Male coached side will be one of six teams to compete at the pioneer world international event alongside confirmed teams Ireland, Kazakhstan, and Kenya.

The two spots remaining will be filled by the winner of the two-leg play-off between Colombia and Brazil and the loser of the play-off between Italy and Spain.

The WXV 3 tournament will be supported by UAE Rugby Federation and hosted at renowned Sevens Stadium.The tournament will be played held in October.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
